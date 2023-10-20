ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2023-10-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc Do?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS. These are issued or guaranteed by U.S.-government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. The company's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities, and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. In terms of total fair value, most of ARMOUR's investments are long-term, fixed-rate agency RMBS. Multifamily RMBS also represents a substantial amount. Fannie Mae guarantees most of the company's holdings. ARMOUR derives substantially all its revenue as interest income from its investments.

A Glimpse at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's Dividend History

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 27.78% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 25.18%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -17.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -14.90% per year. And over the past decade, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -18.50%.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc stock as of today is approximately 12.40%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 2 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 20.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 91.28% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's earnings increased by approximately 23.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 74.59% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Based on the above analysis, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics present a mixed picture. While the company has a consistent dividend payment record and impressive revenue growth, the negative dividend growth rate and low profitability rank raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

