Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's Dividend Analysis

2 hours ago
An In-depth Look at the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc

Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc (CII, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on October 31, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for October 13, 2023. This announcement has drawn attention to the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using data from GuruFocus, this article will explore Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc Do?

Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary goal is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company strives to achieve this objective by investing a majority of its total assets in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers.

A Glimpse at Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's Dividend History

Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. The following chart provides a historical overview of the company's annual Dividends Per Share.

Breaking Down Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.47% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.47%. This suggests that investors can expect similar dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 6.00%. However, when extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.80% per year. Based on these figures, the 5-year yield on cost of Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc stock is approximately 7.80% today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, it's essential to consider the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio indicates the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio implies that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of June 30, 2023, Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.42.

Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's profitability rank offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's profitability 2 out of 10 as of June 30, 2023, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit robust growth metrics. Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects, implying that the dividend may not be sustainable in the long run.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc has a history of consistent dividend payments and offers a decent yield, its low profitability and growth ranks raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users can be a valuable tool.

