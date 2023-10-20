What's Driving Suzano SA's Surprising 21% Stock Rally?

56 minutes ago

Suzano SA (SUZ, Financial), a leading player in the Forest Products industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $14.88 billion, with its stock price currently at $11.54. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 3.93%, and over the past three months, it has surged by 21.16%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value is at $13.18, compared to the past GF Value of $14.67. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, a change from the past valuation that suggested a possible value trap.

Company Overview

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based company that specializes in the production and sale of pulp and a variety of paper products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type: Pulp and Paper. The Pulp segment generates the majority of revenue. The firm's product portfolio includes printing and writing paper, paperboard, diapers, and sanitary napkins. The company owns forest land and plants in Brazil, where it harvests timber and turns the timber into pulp and paper in its plants. More revenue comes from Europe than any other geographic area.1712833360478400512.png

Profitability Analysis

Suzano SA boasts a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin is 41.61%, better than 99.65% of the companies in the industry. The ROE and ROA stand at 69.99% and 17.64% respectively, both of which are higher than the majority of the companies in the industry. The ROIC is 15.28%, better than 86.99% of the companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 5 years, better than 21.48% of the companies in the industry.stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DSUZ%26type%3Drevenue?width=560&height=450&t=1697206288

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a high level of growth. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 24.80% and 31.70% respectively, both of which are higher than the majority of the companies in the industry. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be -7.88%, which is better than 0% of the companies in the industry.stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DSUZ%26type%3Dtotal_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697206324

Major Holders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is a major holder of Suzano SA, holding 1506702 shares, which accounts for 0.12% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

Suzano SA faces competition from several companies in the Forest Products industry. Klabin SA (BSP:KLBN3, Financial) has a market cap of $5.09 billion, UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OHEL:UPM, Financial) has a market cap of $18.69 billion, and Celulosa Argentina SA (BUE:CELU, Financial) has a market cap of $14.26 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suzano SA's stock performance, company profile, profitability, growth, holders, and competitors all paint a picture of a company that is performing well in the market. Despite facing stiff competition, the company has managed to maintain a high level of profitability and growth. However, the future total revenue growth rate is a concern that needs to be addressed. Overall, Suzano SA's current position and future prospects in the market look promising.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

