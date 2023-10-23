Harmonic (HLIT): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Hardware Industry?

An In-depth Analysis of Harmonic's True Market Value

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Harmonic Inc (HLIT, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 5.12% and a 3-month loss of -35.63%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.18, we explore the question: Is Harmonic (HLIT) modestly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of Harmonic, offering valuable insights into its market performance and intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Harmonic Inc designs and manufactures video infrastructure products and system solutions to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. The firm operates in two segments: Video, which sells video processing, production, and playout solutions to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications providers; and Broadband, which sells broadband access solutions and related services. Most of the company's revenue is generated from the United States. With a current stock price of $10.16 per share and a market cap of $1.10 billion, Harmonic's GF Value stands at $12.04, indicating a potential undervaluation.

1713927313869041664.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Harmonic (HLIT, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Harmonic's current price of $10.16 per share, it appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1713927291463069696.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Harmonic's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.45, which is worse than 75.23% of companies in the Hardware industry, and its overall financial strength of 6 out of 10, indicate fair financial health.

1713927336740581376.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability and high-profit margins, usually poses less risk. Harmonic has been profitable 3 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $633.70 million in the past twelve months and an operating margin of 8%, Harmonic's profitability ranks better than 69.02% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, its overall profitability rank is 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Harmonic's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 58.66% of companies in the Hardware industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 26% ranks better than 73.04% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Harmonic's ROIC was 4.19, while its WACC was 8.86.

1713927355371679744.png

Conclusion

Overall, Harmonic (HLIT, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is poor, but its growth ranks better than 73.04% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Harmonic stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.