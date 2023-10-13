Insider Sell: Thomas Frank Sells 26,376 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 13, 2023, Chief Information Officer Thomas Frank sold 26,376 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial). This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by Frank over the past year, totaling 704,068 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Thomas Frank is a key figure at Interactive Brokers Group Inc, serving as the Chief Information Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's information technology strategy, ensuring the company's technology resources are aligned with its business needs.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a leading automated global electronic broker that specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, and foreign exchange instruments. The company serves individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors, and introducing brokers. Its four principal lines of business are Market Making, Electronic Brokerage, eBrokerage, and Clearing.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. The insider transaction history for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shows zero insider buys and 64 insider sells over the past year.

1714189673452072960.png

The trend of insider selling could be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading for $85.71 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $9.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 17.54, which is lower than the industry median of 18.32 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1714189690598387712.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Interactive Brokers Group Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $85.71 and a GuruFocus Value of $101.73, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the trend of insider selling at Interactive Brokers Group Inc may raise some concerns, the company's valuation suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors along with the company's financial performance and market conditions when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.