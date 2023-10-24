Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial) is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company, focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, such as irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, uncontrolled gout, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and vascular and fibrotic diseases. As of the latest available data, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has an outstanding share count of 156.03 million. Institutional ownership stands at 94.07 million shares, constituting 60.29% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 9.27 million shares, accounting for 5.94% of the total share count.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial) experienced a decline of about 6.02% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 17 2023, the stock rose by 1.48%, contrasting its three-month return of -4. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $1.66 billion in the most recent quarter from $1.63 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's institutional ownership level is 60.29%, down from institutional ownership of 62.42% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 94.6% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.64%, 0.38%, and 0.21% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 29.4% per year, which is better than 76.64% of 882 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 0%.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's insider ownership is approximately 5.94% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 5.77% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Next steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

