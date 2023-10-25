First Horizon Corp (FHN) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $129 Million

Despite a decrease in net income, the company shows resilience with increased deposits and loans

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • First Horizon Corp (FHN) reports Q3 2023 net income available to common shareholders of $129 million, or $0.23 per share, down from $317 million, or $0.56 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Period-end deposits increased by $1.6 billion QoQ, or 2%, up 6% year-to-date.
  • Period-end loans increased by $0.5 billion QoQ, or 1%, up 6% year-to-date.
  • Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 8.0% and adjusted ROTCE of 9.2%.
Article's Main Image

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 18, 2023. The company reported a net income available to common shareholders of $129 million, or $0.23 per share, a decrease from the second quarter 2023 net income of $317 million, or $0.56 per share. Despite the decrease in net income, the company demonstrated resilience with increased deposits and loans.

Financial Highlights

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) reported total revenue of $778 million, a decrease of $253 million from the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in noninterest income, which dropped to $173 million from $400 million in Q2 2023. The company's net interest income also decreased by $26 million to $605 million. Despite these decreases, the company's period-end deposits increased by $1.6 billion, or 2%, and period-end loans increased by $0.5 billion, or 1%, both up 6% year-to-date.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) reported a return on average common equity (ROCE) of 6.3%, a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 8.0%, and an adjusted ROTCE of 9.2%. The company's common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 11.1%. Despite the decrease in net income, the company's CEO, Bryan Jordan, expressed confidence in the company's resilience and its ability to generate strong shareholder returns over the long term.

Notable Items and Asset Quality

The company's third-quarter results were impacted by notable items, including a net $20 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share, compared with a benefit of $98 million, or $0.17 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. The company's provision expense of $110 million increased by $60 million, largely driven by a credit loss on a single relationship and loan growth. Despite this, the company's allowance for credit losses to loans ratio increased slightly to 1.36% as of September 30, 2023.

Summary

Despite a decrease in net income, First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q3 2023 with increased deposits and loans. The company remains confident in its ability to generate strong shareholder returns over the long term.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.