Bain Capital Investors LLC Acquires Additional Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

22 minutes ago
On October 16, 2023, Bain Capital Investors LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a Boston-based investment firm, added to its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Bain Capital Investors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) acquire an additional 5,480,052 shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc at a trading price of $22.81 per share. This move had a 1.84% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following this acquisition, the firm now holds a total of 65,679,781 shares in Cerevel Therapeutics, representing 22.06% of its portfolio and 41.70% of Cerevel's total shares.

Profile of Bain Capital Investors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Bain Capital Investors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is located at 200 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116. The firm currently has five stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $6.67 billion. Its top holdings include Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY, Financial), Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE, Financial), Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV, Financial), Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY, Financial), and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Healthcare and Consumer Cyclical sectors.1714975192188514304.png

Overview of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, symbol CERE, is a US-based biotechnology company. Since its IPO on October 28, 2020, the company has been dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. Cerevel Therapeutics combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. The company has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds. As of October 19, 2023, the company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a current stock price of $22.71.1714975171158274048.png

Financial Performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

As of the date of this article, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a GF Score of 19/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth in the past three years. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting poor business operations. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress.

Largest Guru Holder of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

As of the date of this article, the largest guru holder of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is Leucadia National, holding a significant percentage of the company's shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bain Capital Investors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a significant move that increases its stake in the biotechnology company. This transaction not only strengthens the firm's portfolio but also demonstrates its confidence in Cerevel's potential. However, given Cerevel's current financial performance and rankings, it remains to be seen how this investment will pan out in the long run.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.