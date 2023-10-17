Insider Sell: Vice Chair, Chief Product Officer Deborah Ferree Sells 33,000 Shares of Designer Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 17, 2023, Deborah Ferree, Vice Chair and Chief Product Officer of Designer Brands Inc (DBI, Financial), sold 33,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 266,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Designer Brands Inc is a major player in the retail industry, specializing in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessories. The company operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and dsw.com, offering a wide assortment of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised questions among investors and market watchers about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To gain a better understanding of this situation, it's crucial to analyze the relationship between insider trading activities and the stock's price.

1715199743199604736.png

The insider transaction history for Designer Brands Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, which may have contributed to the stock's current price of $12.52 per share.

However, it's important to note that the company's market cap stands at $684.22 million, and its price-earnings ratio is 5.77, significantly lower than the industry median of 17.67. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued, offering potential opportunities for investors.

1715199762371768320.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Designer Brands Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $12.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.64, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, the company's current valuation suggests that the stock may be undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on Designer Brands Inc's future performance and any further insider trading activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.