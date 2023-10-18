Director Andrew Ng Sells 75,000 Shares of Coursera Inc (COUR)

On October 18, 2023, Andrew Ng, a director at Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), sold 75,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

Who is Andrew Ng?

Andrew Ng is a renowned computer scientist and entrepreneur, known for his significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence. He is a co-founder of Coursera Inc, a leading online learning platform that offers massive open online courses (MOOC), specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects. Ng's vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Coursera's growth and success.

About Coursera Inc

Coursera Inc is a global online learning platform that connects students and professionals with universities and organizations worldwide. The platform offers a wide range of courses, specializations, certificates, and degree programs in various fields such as computer science, business, data science, and more. Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class learning and education.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 640,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction of 75,000 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 80 insider sells over the past year.

1715246693340999680.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The consistent selling by the insider could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

Stock Price and Market Cap

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Coursera Inc were trading for $18.58 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of approximately $2.7 billion. The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. While consistent selling by insiders could potentially impact investor sentiment and the stock price, it's also crucial to consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, market conditions, and industry trends.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction and the overall trend of insider selling at Coursera Inc warrant attention, investors should also consider other fundamental aspects of the company and the market before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

