Dell Technologies Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at Dell Technologies Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on 2023-11-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Dell Technologies Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Dell Technologies Inc Do?

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically-integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

A Glimpse at Dell Technologies Inc's Dividend History

Dell Technologies Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Dell Technologies Inc has increased its dividend each year since -. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 2023 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Dell Technologies Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dell Technologies Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.12% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.25%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Dell Technologies Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Dell Technologies Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.12%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Dell Technologies Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.54.

Dell Technologies Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Dell Technologies Inc's profitability 4 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Dell Technologies Inc's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Dell Technologies Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Dell Technologies Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 6.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 55.97% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Dell Technologies Inc's earnings increased by approximately 66.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 89.53% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Despite some challenges, Dell Technologies Inc's consistent dividend payments, strong revenue growth, and impressive 3-year EPS growth rate indicate a promising outlook. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's payout ratio and growth rank to ensure the sustainability of its dividends. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

