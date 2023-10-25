FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Reports Q3 Net Income of $9.0 Million

Company also announces its 43rd consecutive quarterly dividend

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) reported a net income of $9.0 million for Q3 2023, up from $8.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The company also announced its 43rd consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
  • Total assets increased by 0.5% to $2.92 billion compared to the previous quarter.
  • FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) was recently named the 'Number One Best Place to Work' in the extra-large company category by the Puget Sound Business Journal.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $26.3 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) reported two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment saw a net income of $8.787 million, while the Home Lending segment reported a net income of $166,000. Total average assets for the period ended were $2,901,386.

The company's total assets increased by 0.5% to $2.92 billion at the end of Q3 2023, compared to $2.91 billion at the end of Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $33.1 million and securities available-for-sale of $26.0 million.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) also announced its 43rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, demonstrating its continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on November 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2023.

The company's CEO, Joe Adams, stated,

We were honored to be recently named the ‘Number One Best Place to Work’ in the extra-large company category by the Puget Sound Business Journal. We are also pleased that our Board of Directors approved our forty-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning value to shareholders."

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q3 2023. The company's continued commitment to shareholder value, coupled with its recent recognition as a top place to work, positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FS Bancorp Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.