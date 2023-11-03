Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Raises 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) announces Q3 2023 results with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.11 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.20

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) reported a 22.2% increase in consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenues for Q3 2023, amounting to $940.8 million.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $63.9 million, a 13.7% increase over the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $69.0 million, a 16.6% increase over the prior year quarter.
  • Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) raises its annual 2023 earnings guidance to between $4.73 to $4.79 per diluted share.
Article's Main Image

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial), a leading provider of post-acute healthcare services, announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 25, 2023. The company reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.11 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial) reported GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter at $1.11 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.20, an increase of 12.1% and 15.4%, respectively, over the prior year quarter. The company's GAAP net income was $63.9 million and adjusted net income was $69.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 13.7% and 16.6%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.

Consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenues for the quarter were $940.8 million, an increase of 22.2% over the prior year quarter. Total skilled services revenue for the quarter was $903.0 million, an increase of 22.1% over the prior year quarter, and total skilled services segment income was $117.8 million, an increase of 15.8% over the prior year quarter.

Company's Performance and Future Outlook

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial) CEO, Barry Port, expressed satisfaction with the company's strong quarter and the continued improvement in clinical and financial results across the portfolio. The company also reported an increase in same store and transitioning combined managed care revenue by 13.8% and managed care census increased by 6.6%, over the prior year quarter.

Due to solid results during the quarter, the company is increasing its annual 2023 earnings guidance to between $4.73 to $4.79 per diluted share, up from $4.70 to $4.78 per diluted share. The company is also raising its annual revenue guidance to between $3.72 billion and $3.73 billion, up from its previous guidance of $3.69 billion to $3.73 billion.

Financial Health

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial) reported strong liquidity with approximately $467.9 million of cash on hand and $593.3 million of available capacity under its line-of-credit. The company's guidance is based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 57.7 million and a 25.0% tax rate.

Acquisition Activity

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial) continues to see a steady pipeline of new opportunities and has added six new operations and four real estate assets during the quarter. The company's growing portfolio consists of 296 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ensign Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.