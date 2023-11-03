Meta Platforms Inc (META) Q3 2023 Earnings Report: Revenue Up 23% YoY

Key Highlights from Meta Platforms Inc's Q3 2023 Earnings

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Revenue increased by 23% YoY to $34.15 billion
  • Net income rose by 164% YoY to $11.58 billion
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 168% YoY to $4.39
  • Company repurchased $3.70 billion of its Class A common stock
Article's Main Image

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 25, 2023. The company reported a 23% YoY increase in revenue, reaching $34.15 billion. Net income also saw a significant rise of 164% YoY, amounting to $11.58 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 168% YoY to $4.39.

Financial Performance

Meta Platforms Inc's revenue for Q3 2023 was $34.15 billion, a 23% increase from the same period in 2022. The company's net income also rose significantly by 164% YoY to $11.58 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 168% YoY to $4.39.

Costs and expenses for the quarter were $20.40 billion, a decrease of 7% YoY. The company's operating margin was 40%, a significant increase from the 20% reported in Q3 2022. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 17%, down from 21% in the same period last year.

Operational Highlights

Meta Platforms Inc reported that Family daily active people (DAP) was 3.14 billion on average for September 2023, a 7% YoY increase. Family monthly active people (MAP) was 3.96 billion as of September 30, 2023, also a 7% YoY increase. Facebook daily active users (DAUs) were 2.09 billion on average for September 2023, a 5% YoY increase. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.05 billion as of September 30, 2023, a 3% YoY increase.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, Meta Platforms Inc had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounting to $61.12 billion. The company's long-term debt was $18.38 billion. The company also reported a headcount of 66,185, a decrease of 24% YoY.

Outlook

For Q4 2023, Meta Platforms Inc expects total revenue to be in the range of $36.5-40 billion. The company anticipates full-year 2023 total expenses to be in the range of $87-89 billion, lowered from the prior range of $88-91 billion. For 2024, the company expects total expenses to be in the range of $94-99 billion.

Share Repurchases

During Q3 2023, Meta Platforms Inc repurchased $3.70 billion of its Class A common stock. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $37.22 billion available and authorized for repurchases.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Meta Platforms Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.