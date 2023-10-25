Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, added 4,724,051 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $13.41 per share, making the total number of shares held by the firm in BMEZ 11,244,621. This transaction has increased the firm's position in the traded stock to 10.41% and has a 3.87% impact on its portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm that operates out of 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a diversified portfolio with a focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. As of the date of this article, the firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial).1717393053448204288.png

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Overview

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial) is a closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve this by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry. The company operates as a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion. The stock's current price is $13.35.1717393031897870336.png

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II's Stock Performance

The stock's PE Percentage stands at 27.30. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a price change of -33.28%. The year-to-date price change ratio is -14.91%. The stock's GF Score is 39/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The company's Financial Strength is reflected in its Balance Sheet Rank of 8/10. However, its Profitability Rank is low at 1/10. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 9.36 and 9.12 respectively. The Cash to Debt Rank is 1, indicating a weak financial position.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II's Stock Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 16.76, RSI 9 Day is 22.46, and RSI 14 Day is 25.59. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -12.45 and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -5.99. The RSI 14 Day Rank is 334 and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 1438, indicating weak momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II is a significant move that increases its stake in the company. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential and weak financial position, the firm's increased investment could be a strategic move based on its investment philosophy. This transaction is likely to have a significant impact on both the firm's portfolio and the traded stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.