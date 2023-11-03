Energy Transfer LP's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look into the Company's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on 2023-11-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-27. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, the focus also shifts to the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Energy Transfer LP's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does Energy Transfer LP Do?

Energy Transfer LP owns a vast platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. It also boasts gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer LP also owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. The company combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

1717481554139213824.png

A Glimpse at Energy Transfer LP's Dividend History

Energy Transfer LP has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2006, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1717481578516508672.png

Breaking Down Energy Transfer LP's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Energy Transfer LP currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.69% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.13%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Energy Transfer LP's annual dividend growth rate was -10.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -9.80% per year. And over the past decade, Energy Transfer LP's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.70%.

Based on Energy Transfer LP's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Energy Transfer LP stock as of today is approximately 5.19%.

1717481605938868224.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of the dividend, one must evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Energy Transfer LP's dividend payout ratio is 0.92, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Energy Transfer LP's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earning prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Energy Transfer LP's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Energy Transfer LP's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Energy Transfer LP's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Energy Transfer LP's revenue has increased by approximately 12.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.83% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Energy Transfer LP's earnings increased by approximately 1.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 30.85% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Transfer LP's consistent dividend payments, notable dividend growth rate, and fair profitability make it a potential candidate for dividend-focused investors. However, its high payout ratio and modest growth metrics warrant caution. Investors should closely monitor these factors in their decision-making process. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
