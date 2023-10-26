M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

A comprehensive review of the homebuilder's financial performance

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) posted a net income of $107.3 million for Q3 2023, with earnings of $1.40 per diluted share.
  • Home sale revenues were reported at $1.09 billion, with new home deliveries of 1,968 at an average sales price of $552,000.
  • The company's gross margin from home sales improved to 19.2%, and SG&A as a percent of home sale revenues improved to 9.3%.
  • Net new orders improved significantly from the prior year period, thanks to a reduction in cancellations and the use of financing incentives.
Article's Main Image

Released on October 26, 2023, M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC, Financial)'s third-quarter earnings report reveals a strong performance despite the challenges of a high-interest-rate environment. The company's net income reached $107.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Home sale revenues were $1.09 billion on new home deliveries of 1,968 at an average sales price of $552,000.

Financial Highlights

According to MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry Mizel, the company's gross margin from home sales improved 280 basis points from the second quarter of 2023 to 19.2%. Additionally, SG&A as a percent of home sale revenues improved on both a sequential and year-over-year basis to 9.3%. These results demonstrate MDC's ability to deliver solid profitability in a high-interest-rate environment.

Net new orders improved considerably from the prior year period, thanks to a significant reduction in cancellations and the company's use of financing incentives that lessened the impact of higher mortgage rates for buyers. The sales pace for the quarter was 2.4 homes per community per month and was fairly consistent across the company's homebuilding footprint.

Company Outlook

Despite the challenges that higher interest rates present, the company remains confident in its outlook. The US economy has shown great resilience in terms of GDP growth and job creation, while home prices nationally have held firm. The new home market continues to benefit from a lack of existing home supply, and large public builders like MDC are poised to gain market share. The company plans on taking advantage of this opportunity in the coming quarters and has therefore increased its land acquisition efforts.

Financial Tables Summary

Home sale revenues for Q3 2023 were $1.09 billion, compared to $1.41 billion in Q3 2022. Unit deliveries were 1,968, compared to 2,387 in the same period last year. The average selling price of deliveries was $552,000, compared to $590,000 in Q3 2022. Homebuilding pretax income was $127.4 million, compared to $168.2 million in the same period last year. The company's net income was $107.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $144.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in Q3 2022.

The company's cash and marketable securities balance at the end of the quarter stood at $1.78 billion, providing ample liquidity to reinvest in operations and pay an industry-leading dividend of $2.20 on an annualized basis.

Conclusion

M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC, Financial) has demonstrated a strong performance in Q3 2023, despite the challenges of a high-interest-rate environment. The company's strategic use of financing incentives, reduction in cancellations, and consistent sales pace across its homebuilding footprint have contributed to its solid profitability. With a strong cash position and a confident outlook, MDC is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from M.D.C. Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.