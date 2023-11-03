First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH) Announces Q3 2023 Results

Net income of $15.1 million and adjusted net income of $17.1 million

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH) reported a net income of $15.1 million for Q3 2023, with an adjusted net income of $17.1 million.
  • The company completed the acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. on August 15th, adding approximately $1.2 billion in deposits and $730.2 million in loans.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.06% for the third quarter.
  • Noninterest income represented 31% of the total net revenues in the quarter and 32% year-to-date.
Article's Main Image

First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.68 diluted EPS, and an adjusted net income of $17.1 million, or $0.77 diluted EPS.

Company Performance and Acquisition

First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH, Financial) successfully closed the acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. on August 15th, which added approximately $1.2 billion in deposits and $730.2 million in loans. The company also completed a balance sheet restructuring by selling a portion of Blackhawk bonds, which increased its liquidity position and lowered the loan to deposit ratio to 87%.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $8.1 million, or 19.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Interest income and interest expense increased in the quarter by $14.3 million and $6.3 million, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and the repricing of loans with higher interest rates.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $23.1 million compared to $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the addition of Blackhawk and a $3.4 million gain on securities sales tied to the balance sheet restructuring after closing the acquisition.

Asset Quality and Capital Levels

The company’s strong credit culture continues to be reflected in its asset quality metrics for September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $9.6 million to $68.2 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.23%. The company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. The total capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.60%, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 10.19%, and the leverage ratio was 9.74%.

Looking Forward

First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH, Financial) is confident that the strategic combination with Blackhawk will enhance value for its stockholders by driving improved profitability trends and expanding its platform for growth opportunities. The company is also progressing as expected with the integration and operational planning of the acquisition.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Mid Bancshares Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.