Ultralife Corp (ULBI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue and Gross Profit Rise

Strong demand from government/defense and medical customers drives sales growth

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Ultralife Corp (ULBI) reported Q3 2023 revenues of $39.5 million, a 19% increase year-over-year.
  • The company's gross profit rose to $9.8 million, marking a significant improvement from the same period last year.
  • Operating profit for the quarter was $2.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for the quarter was $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Ultralife Corp (ULBI, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 19% increase in sales for both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023, driven by strong demand from government/defense and medical customers. Sales for the third quarter and the first nine months reached $39.5 million and $114.1 million, respectively.

Financial Performance

Ultralife Corp (ULBI, Financial) reported a gross margin improvement of 460 basis points to 24.8% for the third quarter, attributed to price realization, lean manufacturing initiatives, and level-loaded production. The company's operating profit of $2.1 million far exceeded the operating loss of $0.6 million from the year-earlier quarter. Net income was $1.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue Breakdown

Revenue for the quarter was $39.5 million, an increase of 18.8% compared to the same period last year. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 11.7% to $31.9 million, reflecting increases in government/defense sales and medical battery sales. Communications Systems sales increased by 62.7% to $7.6 million, primarily due to shipments of vehicle-amplifier adaptors and integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, Ultralife Corp (ULBI, Financial) reported total assets of $176.1 million, up from $168.4 million at the end of 2022. The company's total liabilities stood at $54.3 million, while total shareholders' equity was $121.8 million.

Outlook

Ultralife Corp (ULBI, Financial) is well-positioned to continue its profitable growth and generate incremental cash flow to reduce its acquisition debt and further invest in its businesses. The company's total backlog exiting the 2023 third quarter was $101.1 million, with over $35 million due to ship over the remaining three months of 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ultralife Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.