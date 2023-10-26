Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG) Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company reports earnings of $0.99 per diluted share amidst challenging freight market

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • CVLG reports Q3 earnings of $0.99 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share.
  • Asset-based segments contributed approximately 67% of total revenue, 69% of operating income, 63% of total freight revenue, and 72% of adjusted operating income in the quarter.
  • Asset-light segments contributed approximately 33% of total revenue, 31% of operating income, 37% of total freight revenue, and 28% of adjusted operating income in the quarter.
  • Company's 49% equity method investment with Transport Enterprise Leasing contributed pre-tax net income of $5.3 million, or $0.28 per share.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite facing a challenging freight market, the company reported third quarter earnings of $0.99 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share.

Financial Performance

CVLG's total revenue for the third quarter was $288.7 million, with freight revenue, excluding fuel surcharge, amounting to $253.4 million. The company reported an operating income of $15.1 million and an adjusted operating income of $17.9 million. The net income for the quarter was $13.5 million, with adjusted net income standing at $15.4 million.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David R. Parker, commented on the results, stating:

We are pleased to report third quarter earnings of $0.99 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share. Our results were achieved in the midst of a very challenging freight market that has continued into the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite these market headwinds, we are pleased with the resiliency of our model."

Segment Performance

The company's asset-based segments contributed approximately 67% of total revenue, 69% of operating income, 63% of total freight revenue, and 72% of adjusted operating income in the quarter. The asset-light segments contributed approximately 33% of total revenue, 31% of operating income, 37% of total freight revenue, and 28% of adjusted operating income in the quarter.

Paul Bunn, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, commented on the truckload operations, stating:

For the quarter, total revenue in our truckload operations decreased 8.3%, to $193.7 million, while averaging 192 fewer tractors, compared to 2022."

Outlook

Looking ahead, Mr. Parker concluded:

The Company’s steady performance in a weak freight market has been encouraging and reflects progress on our strategic plan. Entering 2024, we believe our more resilient operating model, together with the steps we are taking to reduce costs and inefficiencies, will continue to position Covenant to generate attractive returns and mitigate volatility across economic and freight market cycles."

For more detailed financial information, please visit the company's website at www.covenantlogistics.com/investors under the icon “Earnings Info.”

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Covenant Logistics Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.