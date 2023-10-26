Coursera Inc (COUR) Raises 2023 Revenue Outlook Amidst Strong Q3 Performance

Online Learning Platform Reports 21% Revenue Increase and Improved Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Coursera Inc (COUR) raises 2023 revenue outlook midpoint by $10 million to $630 million.
  • Q3 2023 total revenue was $165.5 million, up 21% from $136.4 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook midpoint improved by 100 bps to (2.5)%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $19.8 million, compared to $4.8 million a year ago.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The online learning platform reported a 21% increase in total revenue, reaching $165.5 million, up from $136.4 million a year ago. The company also raised its 2023 revenue outlook midpoint by $10 million to $630 million.

Financial Highlights

Despite a shift of expense from operating expense to cost of revenue, Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) reported a gross profit of $83.3 million or 50.3% of revenue. This is compared to $87.6 million or 64.2% of revenue a year ago. The net loss was $(32.1) million or (19.4)% of revenue, compared to $(36.0) million or (26.4)% of revenue a year ago. The company's Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.3) million or (3.2)% of revenue, compared to $(4.9) million or (3.6)% of revenue a year ago.

Operating Segment Highlights

The company's Consumer revenue was $99.0 million, up 27% from a year ago, driven by strong demand for newly launched entry-level Professional Certificates created by Google, IBM, and Microsoft. The Enterprise revenue was $54.9 million, up 14% from a year ago, and the Degrees revenue was $11.7 million, up 13% from a year ago.

Content, Customer, and Platform Highlights

Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) launched the first entry-level Professional Certificate from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and announced two new degree programs from Northeastern University. The company also accelerated its machine learning translation initiative, delivering over 4,000 fully translated courses in seven of the world’s most widely spoken languages for Consumer and Enterprise learners.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) expects revenue in the range of $161 to $165 million and aims for an Adjusted EBITDA breakeven. For the full year 2023, the company anticipates revenue in the range of $628 to $632 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(15.7) million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coursera Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.