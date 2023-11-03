Elme Communities (ELME) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Net Loss of $43.6 Million

Company's financial performance impacted by a $41.9 million non-cash impairment charge

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Elme Communities (ELME) reported a net loss of $43.6 million for Q3 2023, including a $41.9 million non-cash impairment charge.
  • Despite the net loss, the company's NAREIT FFO was $20.1 million, and Core FFO was $21.4 million, up over 4% from the prior year period.
  • Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 7.3% compared to the prior year period.
  • The company completed the acquisition of Elme Druid Hills in Atlanta, GA for $108.0 million.
Article's Main Image

Elme Communities (ELME, Financial), a multifamily REIT with communities in the Washington DC and Atlanta metro areas, announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $43.6 million, which includes a $41.9 million non-cash impairment charge. Despite the net loss, the company's NAREIT FFO was $20.1 million, and Core FFO was $21.4 million, up over 4% from the prior year period, primarily driven by rental rate growth.

Financial Performance

Elme Communities (ELME, Financial) reported a net loss of $43.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which includes a $41.9 million non-cash impairment charge. Despite the net loss, the company's NAREIT FFO was $20.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. Core FFO was $21.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, up over 4% from the prior year period, primarily driven by rental rate growth. Net Operating Income (NOI) was $36.9 million, up over 5% from the prior year period, also primarily driven by rental rate growth.

Operational Highlights

Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 7.3% compared to the prior year period. Effective blended Lease Rate Growth was 3.0% during the quarter for the Same-store Portfolio, comprised of effective new Lease Rate Growth of 0.1% and effective renewal Lease Rate Growth of 5.1%. Average Effective Monthly Rent per home increased 4.9% compared to the prior year period for the Same-store Portfolio. Same-store Retention was 61% while achieving strong renewal lease rate growth. Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy was 95.6% during the quarter, up 0.2% compared to the prior year period. Same-store multifamily Ending Occupancy was 95.7% as of September 30, 2023, up 0.4% compared to the prior year period.

Acquisitions and Liquidity Position

The company completed the acquisition of Elme Druid Hills in Atlanta, GA for $108.0 million on September 29, 2023. Available liquidity was approximately $560 million as of September 30, 2023, consisting of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand. The Company has no debt maturities until 2025 and no secured debt.

Outlook

Management is tightening the range of its 2023 Core FFO guidance and maintaining its midpoint at $0.98 per fully diluted share. Core FFO for 2023 is now expected to range from $0.97 to $0.99 per fully diluted share. Same-store multifamily NOI growth is expected to range from 8.0% to 9.0%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Elme Communities for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.