CVRx Inc (CVRX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Revenue increases by 70% YoY, driven by growth in U.S. heart failure business

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue reached $10.5 million, a 70% increase from the same period in 2022.
  • U.S. revenue for Q3 2023 was $9.6 million, a 90% increase YoY.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $9.0 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.48 per share, for Q3 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $83.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, driven by the expansion of its U.S. heart failure business.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $10.5 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 70%, over the same period in 2022. U.S. revenue for the same period was $9.6 million, a 90% increase from the previous year. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in the U.S. heart failure business, expansion into new sales territories, and increased physician and patient awareness of Barostim.

Gross profit for Q3 2023 was $8.8 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 82%, over Q3 2022. Gross margin increased to 84% for Q3 2023, compared to 78% for Q3 2022, mainly due to a decrease in the cost per unit driven by an increase in production volume.

Net loss for Q3 2023 was $9.0 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.48 per share, for Q3 2022.

Operating Results

Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased by $0.4 million, or 18%, to $2.7 million for Q3 2023. This increase was driven by a $0.3 million increase in compensation expenses due to increased headcount and a $0.1 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $3.0 million, or 23%, to $15.7 million for Q3 2023. This increase was primarily driven by a $1.9 million increase in compensation expenses due to increased headcount, a $0.5 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and a $0.3 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses associated with the commercialization of Barostim in the U.S.

Outlook

For the full year of 2023, CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial) expects to report total revenue between $10.5 million and $11.0 million in the fourth quarter.

In conclusion, CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial) has demonstrated a strong performance in Q3 2023, with significant growth in revenue driven by its U.S. heart failure business. The company continues to focus on maintaining this positive momentum while expecting a reduction in its quarterly cash burn as it looks towards 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVRx Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.