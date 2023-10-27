Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Reports Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings

Revenue of $467 million and Diluted EPS of $0.99

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Summary
  • Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) reported Q2 Fiscal 2024 revenues of $467 million, a decrease from $490 million in Q2 Fiscal 2023.
  • Q2 Fiscal 2024 Diluted EPS stood at $0.99, an increase from $0.87 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
  • Adjusted Q2 Fiscal 2024 Diluted EPS was $1.11, down from $1.19 in Q2 Fiscal 2023.
  • The company announced a dividend of $0.55 per share for Q3 Fiscal 2024.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) released its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported revenues of $467 million, a decrease from $490 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net income was $67 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $61 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in Q2 Fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income for Q2 Fiscal 2024 was $77 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $83 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in Q2 Fiscal 2023.

Financial Performance

According to Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey, the company finished the second fiscal quarter with better results than the prior quarter. He stated,

We continue to see improvements in the availability of debt capital and confidence in the earnings outlook for our clients, all of which bodes well for a steady recovery of the M&A markets. However, the recent geopolitical crises may impact our cautious optimism. Regardless, we believe we are well positioned to handle most economic environments, and we will continue to invest in professionals, acquisitions, industries and geographies where we believe we can create long term shareholder value."

Segment Reporting

Corporate Finance revenues were $282 million for Q2 Fiscal 2024, a decrease of 11% compared to Q2 Fiscal 2023. Financial Restructuring revenues increased by 17% to $115 million, while Financial and Valuation Advisory revenues decreased by 8% to $71 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $525 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $31 million of other liabilities. The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on December 15, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges posed by the recent geopolitical crises, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) remains optimistic about its position to handle most economic environments. The company plans to continue investing in professionals, acquisitions, industries, and geographies where it believes it can create long-term shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Houlihan Lokey Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.