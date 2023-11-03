Aon PLC (AON) Reports 10% Revenue Increase in Q3 2023

Operating margin improves by 150 basis points, EPS up by 16%

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Summary
  • Aon PLC (AON) reports a 10% increase in total revenue to $3.0 billion in Q3 2023, with organic revenue growth of 6%.
  • Operating margin increased 150 basis points to 23.4%, and EPS increased 16% to $2.23.
  • Net income attributable to Aon shareholders increased 12% to $456 million.
  • Aon repurchased 2.6 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $850 million.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Aon PLC (AON, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report, revealing a 10% increase in total revenue to $3.0 billion, including a 6% organic revenue growth. The operating margin improved by 150 basis points to 23.4%, and the EPS increased by 16% to $2.23. For the first nine months of 2023, cash flows from operations amounted to $2,174 million, while free cash flow decreased by 4% to $1,971 million.

Financial Highlights

Aon's Q3 report also highlighted the repurchase of 2.6 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $850 million. The company announced the acceleration of its Aon United strategy across Aon Business Services, Risk Capital, and Human Capital, including a cash restructuring charge of ~$900 million, expected to drive ~$350 million in annual, run-rate savings by the end of 2026.

Acquisitions and Expansion

Aon announced the acquisition of NGS Seguros and signed a definitive agreement to acquire Global Insurance Brokers, both expected to expand presence and Risk Capital capabilities in Latin America and India, respectively.

Income Statement Analysis

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders increased 12% to $456 million, or $2.23 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $408 million, or $1.92 per share on a diluted basis, in the prior year period. The net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders, adjusted for certain items, increased 15% to $2.32 on a diluted basis.

CEO Commentary

“Our global team delivered strong operating results in the third quarter, including 6% organic revenue growth and 120 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement, contributing to 7% organic revenue growth and 80 basis points of adjusted margin expansion year to date, demonstrating the strength of our Aon United strategy,” said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook

Aon's Q3 report indicates a strong financial performance, with significant increases in revenue, operating margin, and EPS. The company's strategic acquisitions and expansion plans suggest a positive outlook for future growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aon PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.