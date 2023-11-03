Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

Net income of $1,601 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,359 million

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Summary
  • Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) reported a net income of $1,601 million in Q3 2023, up from $675 million in Q2 2023.
  • The company's cash flow from operating activities was $2,359 million, up from $885 million in Q2 2023.
  • IMO achieved its highest ever quarterly production at Kearl with 295,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.
  • The company returned more than $2.3 billion to shareholders through its accelerated normal course issuer bid program.
Article's Main Image

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO, Financial) released its Q3 2023 financial results on October 27, 2023. The company reported a net income of $1,601 million, up from $675 million in Q2 2023. This increase was driven by strong operating performance and higher commodity prices. The company's cash flow from operating activities was $2,359 million, up from $885 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Highlights

IMO's upstream production in the third quarter averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, the company's total gross production averaged 295,000 barrels per day, marking the highest quarterly production in the asset’s history. The company also set a new single month production record in September with 322,000 barrels per day.

In the Downstream, throughput in the quarter averaged 416,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 96 percent. Petroleum product sales in the quarter were 478,000 barrels per day, capturing value from strong fuel margins.

Shareholder Returns and Future Plans

During the quarter, IMO returned $292 million in dividends and $1,342 million through accelerated share repurchases under the company’s normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. The company completed its NCIB program in October, returning more than $2.3 billion in total to shareholders. Furthermore, the company announced its intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to return up to a further $1.5 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Commitment to Lowering Emissions

Throughout the quarter, IMO continued to advance key projects that support lowering greenhouse gas emissions. This includes the startup of the final Kearl boiler flue gas unit, ongoing construction of Strathcona renewable diesel facility, and successful completion of a co-processing trial at Strathcona refinery. In September, the company released its annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining its progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

Outlook

As IMO looks to close out 2023, the company remains focused on maximizing the value of its existing assets, progressing select growth opportunities, continuing to reduce its carbon intensity, and returning surplus cash to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Imperial Oil Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.