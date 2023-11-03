First National Corp (FXNC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.50

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Summary
  • Third quarter net income of $3.1 million, down from $3.5 million in Q2 2023 and $4.5 million in Q3 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.50, compared to $0.56 in Q2 2023 and $0.71 in Q3 2022.
  • Return on average assets of 0.91% and nonperforming assets increased to 0.23% of total assets.
  • Tangible book value per common share totaled $17.38, up $2.07 from one year ago.
Article's Main Image

First National Corp (FXNC, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 27, 2023. The company reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.50 for the three-months ending September 30, 2023. This is a decrease compared to net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.56 for the three-month period ending June 30, 2023, and net income of $4.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.71 for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's return on average assets was 0.91%. Nonperforming assets increased to 0.23% of total assets. The tangible book value per common share totaled $17.38, up $2.07 from one year ago. Despite the challenging interest rate environment, the company's interest margin stabilized during the period as higher earning asset yields offset the higher cost of funds. The Bank’s deposit portfolio, which is comprised of a high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits, also mitigated pressure on deposit costs during the period.

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income decreased by $62 thousand, or 1%, to $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the linked second quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $345 thousand and was offset by an increase in total interest expense of $407 thousand. Noninterest income totaled $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, which was a $169 thousand, or 6%, increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, assets totaled $1.4 billion, which was an $8.0 million decrease from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2023. The asset composition changed slightly as interest bearing deposits in banks and securities decreased $21.4 million and $10.3 million, respectively, while loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $22.3 million. Deposits totaled $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased $7.2 million from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Outlook

First National Corp (FXNC, Financial) will continue to remain vigilant around credit quality, as well as loan and deposit pricing, as it navigates the impact of Federal Reserve actions on the economy. The company also authorized a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to $5.0 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First National Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.