Adtalem Global Education Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 13% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago

Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE, Financial), an American for-profit educational company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $1.99 billion and a price of $48.61, the company's stock has gained 11.00% over the past week and 12.53% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is currently fairly valued. However, three months ago, the stock was significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $49.81 compared to its current GF Value of $48.74.

Company Overview

Adtalem Global Education Inc operates various university and educational programs, running eight colleges and universities that specialize in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. With over 90 campuses and online courses that offer associate, bachelor, and postgraduate degrees, the company primarily derives its revenue from student enrollment fees using federal financial aid programs such as Pell Fund grants. 1717923537689309184.png

Profitability Analysis

Adtalem Global Education Inc has a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 14.90% is better than 67.97% of companies in the industry. Its ROE of 6.30% and ROA of 3.25% are better than 51.84% and 55.04% of companies in the industry, respectively. The company's ROIC of 7.54% is better than 67.44% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 8 years, which is better than 73.22% of companies in the industry. 1717923555129225216.png

Growth Prospects

The company has a Growth Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of growth. Its 3-year and 5-year Revenue Growth Rates per Share are 25.70% and 16.20% respectively, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future 3-year to 5-year total Revenue Growth Rate estimate is 3.90%, and its EPS without NRI Growth Rate estimate is 15.00%, both of which are better than a significant portion of companies in the industry. 1717923573139566592.png

Major Stockholders

The top three holders of the company's stock are John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with an 8.72% share, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with a 2.13% share, and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.47% share.

Competitive Landscape

The company's main competitors are Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.96 billion, Stride Inc (LRN, Financial) with a market cap of $2.33 billion, and Afya Ltd (AFYA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.52 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adtalem Global Education Inc's stock performance, profitability, growth, holders, and competitors all indicate a promising future for the company. With a high level of profitability and growth, and a fair valuation, the company is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the stock market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.