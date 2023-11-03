Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE, Financial), an American for-profit educational company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $1.99 billion and a price of $48.61, the company's stock has gained 11.00% over the past week and 12.53% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is currently fairly valued. However, three months ago, the stock was significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $49.81 compared to its current GF Value of $48.74.

Company Overview

Adtalem Global Education Inc operates various university and educational programs, running eight colleges and universities that specialize in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. With over 90 campuses and online courses that offer associate, bachelor, and postgraduate degrees, the company primarily derives its revenue from student enrollment fees using federal financial aid programs such as Pell Fund grants.

Profitability Analysis

Adtalem Global Education Inc has a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 14.90% is better than 67.97% of companies in the industry. Its ROE of 6.30% and ROA of 3.25% are better than 51.84% and 55.04% of companies in the industry, respectively. The company's ROIC of 7.54% is better than 67.44% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 8 years, which is better than 73.22% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

The company has a Growth Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of growth. Its 3-year and 5-year Revenue Growth Rates per Share are 25.70% and 16.20% respectively, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future 3-year to 5-year total Revenue Growth Rate estimate is 3.90%, and its EPS without NRI Growth Rate estimate is 15.00%, both of which are better than a significant portion of companies in the industry.

Major Stockholders

The top three holders of the company's stock are John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with an 8.72% share, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with a 2.13% share, and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.47% share.

Competitive Landscape

The company's main competitors are Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.96 billion, Stride Inc (LRN, Financial) with a market cap of $2.33 billion, and Afya Ltd (AFYA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.52 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adtalem Global Education Inc's stock performance, profitability, growth, holders, and competitors all indicate a promising future for the company. With a high level of profitability and growth, and a fair valuation, the company is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the stock market.

