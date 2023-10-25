Stride Inc CEO James Rhyu Sells 25,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago

On October 25, 2023, James Rhyu, the Chief Executive Officer of Stride Inc (LRN, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 60,531 shares and purchased none.

James Rhyu has been with Stride Inc, formerly known as K12 Inc, since 2012. He initially served as the Chief Financial Officer before being promoted to CEO in 2019. Under his leadership, the company has seen significant growth and expansion.

Stride Inc is a technology-based education company that offers innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions. The company provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The insider's recent sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company's prospects.

1718081854701105152.png

The above chart shows the trend of insider transactions for Stride Inc. Over the past year, there have been three insider sells and zero insider buys. This could be a cause for concern for investors, as it might suggest that insiders are not confident about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Stride Inc were trading at $50.56, giving the company a market cap of $2.36 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 15.08, lower than both the industry median of 18.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1718081873256706048.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Stride Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $50.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.31, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise some eyebrows, it's important for investors to consider the broader context. Stride Inc's business model remains robust, and the company's stock is currently trading at a lower price-earnings ratio than the industry median. However, the stock's overvaluation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that investors should proceed with caution.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.