Stride Inc CEO James Rhyu Sells 25,000 Shares

On October 25, 2023, James Rhyu, the Chief Executive Officer of Stride Inc (LRN, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 60,531 shares and purchased none.

James Rhyu has been with Stride Inc, formerly known as K12 Inc, since 2012. He initially served as the Chief Financial Officer before being promoted to CEO in 2019. Under his leadership, the company has seen significant growth and expansion.

Stride Inc is a technology-based education company that offers innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions. The company provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The insider's recent sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company's prospects.

The above chart shows the trend of insider transactions for Stride Inc. Over the past year, there have been three insider sells and zero insider buys. This could be a cause for concern for investors, as it might suggest that insiders are not confident about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Stride Inc were trading at $50.56, giving the company a market cap of $2.36 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 15.08, lower than both the industry median of 18.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Stride Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $50.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.31, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise some eyebrows, it's important for investors to consider the broader context. Stride Inc's business model remains robust, and the company's stock is currently trading at a lower price-earnings ratio than the industry median. However, the stock's overvaluation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that investors should proceed with caution.

