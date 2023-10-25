Vice President, Gen Counsel Jeffery Schwartz Sells 2000 Shares of McCormick & Co Inc

On October 25, 2023, Jeffery Schwartz, Vice President and General Counsel of McCormick & Co Inc (MKC, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for Schwartz, who over the past year has sold a total of 10,800 shares and purchased none.

McCormick & Co Inc is a global leader in flavor. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry. With a market cap of $16.93 billion, McCormick & Co Inc is a significant player in the food industry.

The insider transaction history for McCormick & Co Inc shows a trend of selling rather than buying. Over the past year, there have been 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is visualized in the following image:

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversifying their portfolio or meeting financial obligations, a high volume of selling could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that this is not always the case, and other factors should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of McCormick & Co Inc were trading for $64.37 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, which is higher than the industry median of 19.03 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, McCormick & Co Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $64.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $94.64, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. This is visualized in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares may raise some eyebrows, the company's strong market position and the fact that it is significantly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value suggest that McCormick & Co Inc may still be a good investment opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

