O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $936.06, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.24%, marked against a three-month change of 0.51%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that O'Reilly Automotive Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here are the key components of O'Reilly Automotive Inc's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, and momentum, and a decent rank in financial strength, GuruFocus assigned O'Reilly Automotive Inc the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding O'Reilly Automotive Inc Business

O'Reilly Automotive Inc, with a market cap of $55.81 billion and sales of $15.62 billion, is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving both professional and DIY customers. The company sells branded as well as own-label products, with the latter category comprising nearly half of sales. As of the end of 2022, O'Reilly had 5,971 stores spread across 47 U.S. states and including 42 stores in Mexico. The firm serves professional and DIY customers through its stores and also boasts approximately 725 sales personnel targeting commercial buyers. Its operating margin stands at 20.16%.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows O'Reilly Automotive Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased (7.72%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 19.03; 2019: 18.92; 2020: 20.85; 2021: 21.89; 2022: 20.50. O'Reilly Automotive Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, O'Reilly Automotive Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 19.3%, which outperforms better than 82.03% of 1046 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Moreover, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 21.7, and the rate over the past five years is 19.9. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

With its strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights O'Reilly Automotive Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking robust returns.

