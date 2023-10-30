HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income at $2.3 Million

Recovery from Q2 2023's Loss of $31.4 Million

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • HomeStreet Inc (HMST) reported a net income of $2.3 million in Q3 2023, a significant recovery from a net loss of $31.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) improved to 1.7% and 0.10% respectively, from negative figures in the previous quarter.
  • The company's net interest margin decreased to 1.74% from 1.93% in Q2 2023.
  • Uninsured deposits stood at $535 million, or 8% of total deposits, as of the end of Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, HomeStreet Inc (HMST, Financial) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $2.3 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $31.4 million in the previous quarter. Earnings per fully diluted share stood at $0.12, compared to a loss of $1.67 in Q2 2023.

Financial Performance

The company's Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) improved to 1.7% and 0.10% respectively, from negative figures in the previous quarter. However, the net interest margin decreased to 1.74% from 1.93% in Q2 2023. The efficiency ratio also increased to 98.3% from 93.7% in the previous quarter.

Financial Position

As of the end of Q3 2023, uninsured deposits stood at $535 million, or 8% of total deposits. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased by $137 million. Loans held for investment remained stable, while nonperforming assets to total assets stood at 0.42%. The allowance for credit losses to Loans held for investment was 0.55%. The book value per share was $26.74, and the tangible book value per share was $26.18.

Management Commentary

Mark K. Mason, HomeStreet’s Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, stating,

Our operating results for the quarter reflect the continuing adverse impact of the historically record velocity and magnitude of increases in short-term interest rates. The high interest rate environment has significantly negatively impacted our net interest margin as well as loan volume in our residential and commercial mortgage banking businesses whose activity continues at historically low levels."

Dividend and Conference Call

HomeStreet declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.10 per share in the third quarter. The company will conduct a quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HomeStreet Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.