On October 30, 2023, HomeStreet Inc (HMST, Financial) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $2.3 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $31.4 million in the previous quarter. Earnings per fully diluted share stood at $0.12, compared to a loss of $1.67 in Q2 2023.

Financial Performance

The company's Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) improved to 1.7% and 0.10% respectively, from negative figures in the previous quarter. However, the net interest margin decreased to 1.74% from 1.93% in Q2 2023. The efficiency ratio also increased to 98.3% from 93.7% in the previous quarter.

Financial Position

As of the end of Q3 2023, uninsured deposits stood at $535 million, or 8% of total deposits. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased by $137 million. Loans held for investment remained stable, while nonperforming assets to total assets stood at 0.42%. The allowance for credit losses to Loans held for investment was 0.55%. The book value per share was $26.74, and the tangible book value per share was $26.18.

Management Commentary

Mark K. Mason, HomeStreet’s Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, stating,

Our operating results for the quarter reflect the continuing adverse impact of the historically record velocity and magnitude of increases in short-term interest rates. The high interest rate environment has significantly negatively impacted our net interest margin as well as loan volume in our residential and commercial mortgage banking businesses whose activity continues at historically low levels."

Dividend and Conference Call

HomeStreet declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.10 per share in the third quarter. The company will conduct a quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HomeStreet Inc for further details.