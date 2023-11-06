ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Narrows Full-Year Guidance

Net income rises to $25.2 million, up from $23.7 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • ONE Gas Inc (OGS) reported Q3 2023 net income of $25.2 million, up from $23.7 million in the same period last year.
  • The company's year-to-date net income for 2023 stood at $160.5 million, compared to $154.7 million in the same period in 2022.
  • ONE Gas Inc (OGS) narrowed its 2023 earnings guidance, with net income expected to be in the range of $227 million to $236 million.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on Dec. 1, 2023.
Article's Main Image

ONE Gas Inc (OGS, Financial) announced its third-quarter financial results on October 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $25.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. The year-to-date net income for 2023 was $160.5 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, compared to $154.7 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

ONE Gas reported operating income of $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $47.1 million in the same period in 2022. The increase primarily reflects an increase of $14.6 million from new rates and a decrease of $2.3 million due to lower outside service costs. However, these increases were offset by an increase of $7.5 million in labor and benefit costs.

The company also executed forward sale agreements for 1.38 million shares of common stock at an initial price of $73.67 per share, with settlement by Dec. 31, 2024. In October 2023, ONE Gas increased the capacity of its Credit Agreement to $1.2 billion from $1.0 billion.

Year-to-Date Financial Performance

Operating income for the nine-month 2023 period was $270.5 million, compared with $246.4 million in 2022. This primarily reflects an increase of $46.0 million from new rates and an increase of $4.4 million in residential sales due to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas. However, these increases were offset by an increase of $18.3 million in labor and benefits costs and an increase of $3.3 million in bad debt expense.

2023 Financial Guidance

ONE Gas narrowed its earnings guidance issued on Nov. 30, 2022, with 2023 net income and earnings per share expected to be in the range of $227 million to $236 million, and $4.06 to $4.22 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $725 million in 2023.

Dividend Declaration

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized), payable on Dec. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ONE Gas Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.