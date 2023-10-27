On October 27, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, added to its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial). The firm acquired an additional 231,587 shares, bringing its total holdings to 11,476,208 shares. This transaction has increased Saba Capital's position in BMEZ to 3.97% of its portfolio and represents 10.62% of BMEZ's total shares.

Details of the Transaction

The shares were purchased at a price of $13.26 per share. The transaction had a 0.08% impact on Saba Capital's portfolio. Since the transaction, the price of BMEZ shares has decreased by 1.81% to $13.02. This represents a significant change in the stock's value, which has declined by 34.93% since its IPO and 17.02% year-to-date.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm based in New York with an equity of $3.84 billion. The firm holds 624 stocks, with its top holdings being Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

Overview of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II is a closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion.

Stock Performance and Valuation

BMEZ's current PE percentage is 26.63. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The GF Value, which represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus's exclusive method, is also not available.

Stock Rankings and Scores

The GF Score for BMEZ is 41/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank is 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value data. The Momentum Rank is 5/10, and the Piotroski F-Score is 2, suggesting weak financial health. The Altman Z score is not available.

Stock's Financial Health and Industry Position

BMEZ's ROE and ROA are 9.36 and 9.12, respectively, placing it at ranks 434 and 312 in these categories. The company's cash to debt rank is 1, indicating a weak financial position. BMEZ operates in the Asset Management industry.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 14.40, 20.63, and 24.21, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -11.32, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -8.45. The stock's predictability rank is not available.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BMEZ shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, the stock's poor performance and weak financial health suggest that it may not provide the expected returns. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.