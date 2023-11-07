Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 results on October 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $6.1 million, or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis. The Core FFO for the quarter was $30.2 million, or $0.29 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net income of $16.3 million, or $0.15 per share on a fully diluted basis, and a Core FFO of $90.0 million, or $0.86 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Portfolio Operations and Acquisitions

As of September 30, 2023, the company owned 87 operating properties in the United States, encompassing approximately 8.6 million leased square feet. The company also acquired a VA outpatient clinic in Corpus Christi, Texas, through a joint venture. This acquisition is the ninth property to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties 100% leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had total indebtedness of approximately $1.2 billion. The company had no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2023. Easterly’s outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of 5.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.0%. The company also issued an aggregate of 1,700,000 shares of the Company's common stock, raising net proceeds of approximately $33.7 million.

Dividend

On October 26, 2023, the Board of Directors of Easterly approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.265 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 9, 2023.

Guidance

The company is maintaining its full-year 2023 Core FFO guidance per share on a fully diluted basis at a range of $1.13 - $1.15.

About Easterly Government Properties Inc

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Easterly Government Properties Inc for further details.