Amgen Inc (AMGN) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up 4% to $6.9 Billion, GAAP EPS Down 19% to $3.22

Amgen Inc (AMGN) reports Q3 2023 financial results, highlighting growth in product sales and pipeline progress

1 hours ago
Summary
  • Amgen Inc (AMGN) reported a 4% increase in total revenues to $6.9 billion in Q3 2023, driven by a 5% increase in product sales.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) decreased 19% from $3.98 to $3.22, impacted by a net impairment charge of approximately $650 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased 6% from $4.70 to $4.96, driven by increased revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses.
  • The company generated $2.5 billion of free cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 versus $2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022.
Article's Main Image

Amgen Inc (AMGN, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 31, 2023. The company reported a 4% increase in total revenues to $6.9 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by a 5% increase in product sales. Product sales growth was driven by 11% volume growth, partially offset by 3% lower net selling price and 3% unfavorable changes to estimated sales deductions.

Financial Performance

Amgen's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) decreased 19% from $3.98 to $3.22, primarily due to a net impairment charge in Q3 2023 of approximately $650 million following a decision to discontinue development of AMG 340. This was partially offset by increased revenues. GAAP operating income decreased from $2.7 billion to $2.0 billion, and GAAP operating margin decreased 11.7 percentage points to 30.9%.

Non-GAAP EPS increased 6% from $4.70 to $4.96, driven by increased revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating income increased from $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin decreased 0.5 percentage points to 52.0%.

Product Sales Performance

Amgen's product sales increased 5% for the third quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2022. Unit volumes grew 11%, partially offset by 3% lower net selling price and 3% unfavorable changes to estimated sales deductions. Notable growth was seen in sales of Repatha, Prolia, EVENITY, and Nplate.

Operating Expense, Operating Margin, and Tax Rate Analysis

On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses increased 22%. Cost of sales margin increased 2.1 percentage points, primarily driven by higher profit share, higher amortization expense from acquisition-related assets, and changes in product mix. Research & Development (R&D) expenses decreased 3%, while Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 5%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The company generated $2.5 billion of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2023 versus $2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Cash and investments totaled $34.7 billion and debt outstanding totaled $60.5 billion as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Guidance

For the full year 2023, Amgen expects total revenues in the range of $28.0 billion to $28.4 billion. On a GAAP basis, EPS is expected in the range of $11.23 to $12.73, and a tax rate in the range of 14.0% to 15.5%. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS is expected in the range of $18.20 to $18.80, and a tax rate in the range of 16.5% to 17.0%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amgen Inc for further details.

