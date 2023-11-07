Perficient Inc (PRFT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenues Decrease by 2%, Net Income Remains Flat

Perficient Inc (PRFT) announces Q3 2023 financial results, highlighting a slight decrease in revenues and stable net income

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Revenues for Q3 2023 decreased by 2% to $223.2 million from $227.6 million in Q3 2022
  • Net income remained essentially flat at $22.6 million, compared to $23.0 million in Q3 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 14% to $45.8 million from $53.0 million in Q3 2022
  • Perficient Inc (PRFT) entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMEDIX, Inc., a healthcare software engineering firm
Article's Main Image

Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial), a leading global digital consultancy, released its Q3 2023 financial results on October 31, 2023. The company reported a slight decrease in revenues, while net income remained essentially flat compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Financial Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial) reported revenues of $223.2 million, a decrease of 2% from $227.6 million in Q3 2022. Net income remained flat at $22.6 million, compared to $23.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. GAAP earnings per share on a fully diluted basis decreased by 2% to $0.63 from $0.64 in Q3 2022. Adjusted earnings per share on a fully diluted basis decreased by 17% to $0.92 from $1.11 in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 14% to $45.8 million from $53.0 million in Q3 2022.

Company Commentary

Tom Hogan, President and CEO of Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial), commented on the company's performance, stating,

Our business momentum and performance began to improve during the third quarter and we expect a solid close to the year. Our enterprise customers continue to value Perficient’s fully integrated delivery model and the global talent and depth we’ve built in North America, Latin America, and India."

Key Financial Tables

Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial)'s balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed cash and cash equivalents of $80.1 million, an increase from $30.1 million at the end of 2022. The company's total assets stood at $1.03 billion, while total liabilities were $525.8 million. The company's total stockholders' equity was $502.7 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company's net income was $75.8 million. The company generated $88.5 million in net cash from operating activities during this period.

Future Outlook

For Q4 2023, Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial) expects its revenue to be in the range of $221 million to $226 million. The company also narrowed its full year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $907 million to $912 million.

Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial) continues to focus on its growth strategy, which includes the planned acquisition of SMEDIX, Inc., a healthcare software engineering firm. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Perficient’s healthcare industry software development capabilities and add global delivery capacity in Eastern Europe.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Perficient Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.