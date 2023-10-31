Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Net Income Rises to $2.29 Per Share

Strong Cash Generation and Balanced Excess Capital Return Highlighted

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) reported a net income of $2.29 per diluted share for Q3 2023.
  • The company's after-tax adjusted operating earnings stood at $1.74 per diluted share.
  • Voya deployed approximately $0.3 billion in excess capital in Q3 2023, including $140 million in debt redemption.
  • The company generated approximately $0.8 billion of excess capital during the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial), a leading health, wealth, and investment company, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income available to common shareholders of $2.29 per diluted share. The after-tax adjusted operating earnings were $1.74 per diluted share, reflecting the continued benefit of Voya's diversified revenue streams and strong margins.

Financial Performance

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial) reported a net income available to common shareholders of $248 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. This is a significant increase from the $166 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, reported in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to gains within businesses exited, net investment gains, and lower acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by lower after-tax adjusted operating earnings.

The company's after-tax adjusted operating earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $189 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. This is a decrease from the $210 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, reported in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was largely due to lower net underwriting results, partially offset by higher fee income.

Segment Results

Voya's Wealth Solutions segment reported pre-tax adjusted operating earnings of $179 million for Q3 2023, up from $128 million in the prior-year period. The Health Solutions segment reported pre-tax adjusted operating earnings of $53 million, down from $154 million in the prior-year period. The Investment Management segment reported pre-tax adjusted operating earnings of $49 million, up from $38 million in the prior-year period.

Capital Generation and Deployment

Voya deployed approximately $0.3 billion in excess capital in the third quarter of 2023, including $140 million in debt redemption, approximately $50 million to acquire interest in an India joint venture, and $96 million in share repurchases and common stock dividends. The company generated approximately $0.8 billion of excess capital during the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2023. As of Sept. 30, 2023, Voya had approximately $0.4 billion of excess capital.

CEO Commentary

In the third quarter of 2023, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities and delivered $1.74 per diluted share of after-tax adjusted operating EPS, which reflects the benefit of our diversified revenue streams and prudent expense management," said Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer, Voya Financial.

For more detailed financial information, readers can visit Voya’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Voya Financial Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.