Insider Sell: AFF President Howard Hambleton Sells 3,670 Shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc

1 hours ago

On October 31, 2023, Howard Hambleton, the President of AFF, sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS, Financial). This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Howard Hambleton is a key figure at FirstCash Holdings Inc, a leading international operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

Over the past year, Hambleton has sold a total of 3,670 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored by other insiders at the company, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

1719546413173501952.png

The stock was trading at $109.08 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.913 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.83, which is higher than both the industry median of 11.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, FirstCash Holdings Inc is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $112.14 and a current price of $109.08.

1719546429090885632.png

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors. It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, the trend of insider selling at FirstCash Holdings Inc is worth monitoring, as it could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

As always, it's crucial for investors to do their own due diligence and consider a variety of factors when making investment decisions, including insider trading activity, the company's fundamentals, and the overall market conditions.

