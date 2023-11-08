TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Q4 Earnings Exceed Guidance, Record Cash Generated for the Quarter and Full Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) reported strong Q4 and full year results for fiscal year 2023 on November 1, 2023.
  • Q4 earnings per share exceeded guidance, with full year results reflecting strong margin and EPS expansion from first half to second half.
  • Record cash was generated for the quarter and the full year.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.85 billion, flat on both a reported and organic basis year over year.
Article's Main Image

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL, Financial) announced its fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2023 on November 1, 2023. The company reported a strong finish to the fiscal year, delivering earnings above guidance for the quarter along with record cash flow that resulted in over 100% free cash flow conversion.

Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter, TEL reported net sales of $4.035 billion, compared to $4.359 billion in the same period last year. The company's operating income for the quarter was $635 million, slightly lower than the $660 million reported in the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter was $552 million, compared to $708 million in the same period last year.

For the full fiscal year 2023, TEL reported net sales of $16.034 billion, slightly lower than the $16.281 billion reported in the previous year. The company's operating income for the year was $2.304 billion, significantly lower than the $2.756 billion reported in the previous year. Net income for the year was $1.910 billion, compared to $2.428 billion in the previous year.

CEO Commentary

“I’m pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2023, as we delivered earnings above guidance for the quarter along with record cash flow that resulted in over 100% free cash flow conversion,” said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. “For the full year, our teams delivered year-over-year organic sales growth in our Transportation and Industrial segments, as the strength and diversity of our portfolio allowed us to overcome cyclicality in some of our end markets and headwinds from currency exchange."

Outlook for Q1 FY24

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, TEL expects net sales of approximately $3.85 billion, flat on both a reported and organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.59, up 27% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, up more than 10% year over year, with strong margin expansion.

Financial Tables Summary

In the consolidated balance sheet, as of September 29, 2023, TEL reported total assets of $21.712 billion, compared to $20.782 billion as of September 30, 2022. The company's total liabilities were $10.057 billion, compared to $9.885 billion in the previous year. Shareholders' equity was $11.551 billion, compared to $10.802 billion in the previous year.

In the consolidated statements of cash flows, TEL reported net cash provided by operating activities of $1.138 billion for the quarter and $3.132 billion for the full year. The company's free cash flow was $945 million for the quarter and $2.404 billion for the full year.

Overall, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL, Financial) demonstrated a strong performance in the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2023, with earnings exceeding guidance and record cash flow generation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TE Connectivity Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.