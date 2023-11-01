TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company's total net revenue for Q3 2023 stands at $165.8 million, with BRIUMVI® net sales contributing $25.1 million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) reported a total net revenue of $165.8 million for Q3 2023, including BRIUMVI® net sales of $25.1 million in the United States.
  • The company has seen approximately 2,200 BRIUMVI prescriptions since its launch from over 500 healthcare providers across approximately 350 centers in the U.S.
  • Payor coverage is in place for approximately 95% of covered lives for BRIUMVI.
  • The company's Chairman and CEO, Michael S. Weiss, expressed satisfaction with the team's execution in Q3 and optimism for the future of BRIUMVI and TG.
Article's Main Image

Released on November 1, 2023, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX, Financial)'s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, show a strong performance with significant progress on corporate goals. The company reported a total net revenue of $165.8 million, including BRIUMVI® net sales of $25.1 million in the U.S. and license revenue of $140.0 million from the upfront payment received from Neuraxpharm.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

“The team has executed very well in the third quarter, making significant progress on our corporate goals and continuing to build a solid foundation for the BRIUMVI launch. We showed strong net quarterly revenue of approximately $166 million, including an upfront milestone payment from our ex-U.S. partner, Neuraxpharm, as well as $25.1 million in BRIUMVI net sales in the U.S., which again exceeded our expectations.”
Mr. Weiss also expressed optimism about the growing adoption of BRIUMVI and the company's prospects for 2024.

Financial Results for Q3 2023

The company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, show a net income of $113.93 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $35.82 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net income of $27.09 million, compared to a net loss of $145.34 million for the same period in 2022. The company's total equity stood at $164.77 million as of September 30, 2023.

Future Prospects

With the successful launch of BRIUMVI and the establishment of payor coverage for approximately 95% of covered lives, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX, Financial) is well-positioned for future growth. The company's strong financial performance in Q3 2023, coupled with the positive reception of BRIUMVI among healthcare providers, bodes well for its prospects in 2024 and beyond.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TG Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.