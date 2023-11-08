Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Reports 5.8% Revenue Increase in Q3 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Grows by 5.6% Despite Challenging Operating Environment

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Third quarter revenue for 2023 rose to $588.5 million, marking a 5.8% increase compared to Q3 2022.
  • GAAP net income for Q3 2023 was $4.4 million, compared to $8.0 million for the same period in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $235.4 million, a 5.6% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1,683.6 million, a 3.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Performance

The company reported a 5.8% increase in revenue for Q3 2023, amounting to $588.5 million. However, GAAP net income for the same period was $4.4 million, a significant decrease from the $8.0 million reported in Q3 2022. Despite this, the company's adjusted net income was $116.2 million, slightly higher than the $115.4 million reported for the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $235.4 million, marking a 5.6% increase compared to Q3 2022. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the same period was 40.0%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share remained flat at $0.27 compared to the prior year quarter.

Performance Overview

Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance, stating,

We delivered another strong quarter of financial results and operational execution, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 4.8% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 5.6% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40%. The third quarter maintained our positive momentum, as we continue to achieve durable and accelerating growth in a challenging operating environment."

Nine-Month Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue was $1,683.6 million, a 3.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The GAAP net loss for this period was $48.7 million, compared to a net loss of $25.1 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $631.6 million, a 3.0% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Segment Results

In North America, revenue for Q3 2023 was $421.4 million, a 4.4% increase compared to Q3 2022. International revenue for the same period was $167.1 million, a 9.4% increase compared to Q3 2022.

Balance Sheet and Business Outlook

As of September 30, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $230.1 million and a total principal amount of debt of $3,686.4 million. The company expects revenues after the impact of foreign exchange to be in the range of $2,280 million to $2,320 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $880 million to $910 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.