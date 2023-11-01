Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Reports 12% Revenue Increase in Q3 2023

Despite a Net Loss, the Company Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Outlook

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) reported a 12% increase in revenue for Q3 2023, reaching $581.0 million.
  • The company experienced a net loss of $799.3 million due to non-cash goodwill impairment and asset impairment charges.
  • Adjusted Net Income decreased by 39% to $33.7 million, while Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2% to $127.2 million.
  • Despite the net loss, Driven Brands reaffirms its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 12% increase in revenue, reaching $581.0 million, driven by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth. However, due to an $851 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Car Wash segment and $111 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and lease terminations, the company experienced a net loss of $799.3 million.

Financial Performance

Despite the net loss, Driven Brands added 55 net new stores in the quarter and saw a 10% increase in system-wide sales, reaching $1.6 billion. Adjusted Net Income decreased by 39% to $33.7 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2% to $127.2 million. However, cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased by 26% to $212.0 million compared to $167.7 million in the prior year.

Company's Commentary

This quarter, we continued to see meaningful growth and strong operational performance across our portfolio excluding our US Car Wash and Glass businesses. I’m delighted to report we recently opened our 300th franchised Take 5 Oil Change location and I’m looking forward to celebrating our 1,000th location in the fourth quarter,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Outlook

Despite the challenges faced in the third quarter, Driven Brands reaffirms its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023, expecting revenue to be around $2.30 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to be around $535 million, and Adjusted EPS to be around $0.92.

Key Performance Indicators

The Maintenance segment reported $502.5 million in system-wide sales, with a same-store sales growth of 9.1%. The Car Wash segment, however, experienced a 4.0% decrease in same-store sales, reporting $141.7 million in system-wide sales. The Paint, Collision & Glass segment reported $845.6 million in system-wide sales, with a same-store sales growth of 8.6%.

Capital and Liquidity

Driven Brands ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $386.8 million, consisting of $211.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 3,601,694 shares of its common stock for approximately $50 million at an average price of $13.87, completing the repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors in August 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Driven Brands Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.