Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $119.5 Million

Reduced long-term debt to $1.9 billion and generated $266.8 million of net cash from operating activities

Summary
  • Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) reported a net income of $119.5 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company generated $266.8 million of net cash provided by operating activities.
  • Long-term debt was reduced to $1.9 billion.
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $48.3 million, marking 14 consecutive quarters of adjusted free cash flow generation.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Callon Petroleum Co (CPE, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The company reported a net income of $119.5 million, or $1.75 per share, and adjusted EBITDAX of $342.2 million. Adjusted income was $123.9 million, or $1.82 per share. The company generated $266.8 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter. Total operational capital expenditures for the quarter were $251 million.

Operational Highlights

Callon's total production for Q3 2023 was in line with expectations, averaging 101.7 MBoe/d (79% liquids), while oil production averaged 58.0 MBbls/d. The company also reported capital expenditures of $251 million, which were at the low end of guidance. During the quarter, Callon repurchased $15 million in common stock and closed the Eagle Ford sale and Percussion acquisition.

Financial Performance

Callon's financial results for Q3 2023 highlight a strong performance with a net income of $119.5 million. The company also reported adjusted EBITDAX of $342.2 million and adjusted income of $123.9 million. The company's focus on reducing debt and generating free cash flow has resulted in a reduced long-term debt to $1.9 billion and 14 consecutive quarters of adjusted free cash flow generation.

Outlook for 2023

Callon has revised its outlook for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 production, while reiterating guidance for full-year 2023 capital expenditures. For the fourth quarter, the company expects total and oil production to average 100 – 103 MBoe/d (~79% liquids) and 56 – 59 MBbls/d. Full year 2023 total and oil production is now expected to average 102 – 104 MBoe/d and 59 – 61 MBbls/d. Guidance for capital expenditures for full-year 2023 remains unchanged at $960 – $980 million.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Structure

During the third quarter, Callon repurchased 386,719 shares of common stock at a weighted average purchase price of $38.72 per common share for a total cost of approximately $15 million. As of September 30, 2023, the remaining authorized repurchase amount under the Share Repurchase Program was $285 million. Callon intends to use 40% of the fourth quarter adjusted free cash flow to repurchase shares. As of September 30, 2023, Callon has approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity and $1.9 billion of long-term debt.

Conclusion

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report shows a strong financial performance with a net income of $119.5 million and adjusted EBITDAX of $342.2 million. The company's focus on reducing debt and generating free cash flow has resulted in a reduced long-term debt to $1.9 billion and 14 consecutive quarters of adjusted free cash flow generation. Looking forward, Callon has revised its outlook for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 production, while reiterating guidance for full-year 2023 capital expenditures.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Callon Petroleum Co for further details.

