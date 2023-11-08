Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up 18% to $3.4 Billion, Net Income Soars to $4.4 Billion

Strong performance driven by robust travel demand and disciplined cost management

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Airbnb Inc (ABNB) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $3.4 billion, an 18% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $4.4 billion, including a one-time income tax benefit of $2.8 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, representing a 26% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow for Q3 2023 was $1.3 billion, up 37% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings on November 1, 2023, reporting strong financial results driven by robust travel demand and disciplined cost management. The company's revenue for the quarter was $3.4 billion, marking an 18% increase from Q3 2022. This growth was primarily driven by strength in travel demand and a foreign exchange rate tailwind.

Financial Highlights

The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $4.4 billion, which included a one-time income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance of $2.8 billion on certain deferred tax assets. Excluding this, the Adjusted Net Income was $1.6 billion. The net income margin was 129% and Adjusted Net Income Margin was 47%.

Airbnb's Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion represented a 26% increase from Q3 2022, demonstrating the continued strength of the business and discipline in managing the cost structure. The company generated $1.3 billion of both net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow (FCF) in Q3. The trailing twelve months (TTM) FCF was a record $4.2 billion.

Business Performance

Airbnb's strong quarter was driven by a number of positive business highlights. Nights and Experiences Booked grew 14% in Q3 2023 compared to a year ago. The company saw a sequential acceleration in the year-over-year growth rate of nights booked relative to Q2 2023, driven by increases in active bookers in each region.

The company's international expansion markets are gaining momentum. Cross-border nights booked grew by 17% in Q3 2023 compared to a year ago. As international travel continues to recover, Airbnb is building greater momentum in under-penetrated markets.

Looking Ahead

Airbnb is focused on making hosting as popular as traveling on its platform. The company's active listings grew 19% in Q3 2023 relative to Q3 2022, and it continued to see double-digit supply growth across all regions and market types. In Q3 alone, Airbnb Hosts earned more than $19 billion.

The company is also committed to improving its core service based on feedback from its community. Over the past year, it has launched more than 350 new features and upgrades to its core service, including improved customer service, total price display, and new tools to help Hosts set more competitive prices.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Airbnb Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.