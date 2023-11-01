Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Despite a transitional year, the company remains focused on expanding its automated insulin delivery system worldwide

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) reported Q3 2023 earnings with a GAAP net loss of $33.0 million, compared to a net loss of $49.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's worldwide installed base increased by 11% to approximately 444,000 in-warranty customers compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • TNDM reported $498.2 million in cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments as of September 30, 2023.
  • The company reaffirmed its full-year 2023 financial guidance, estimating non-GAAP sales to be at least $765 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM, Financial), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $33.0 million, compared to a net loss of $49.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, TNDM reported total GAAP sales of $185.6 million, compared to $204.5 million in Q3 2022. The company's GAAP gross profit was $89.8 million, compared to $104.4 million in the same period last year. The GAAP operating loss totaled $31.5 million, or negative 17 percent of sales, compared to an operating loss of $47.5 million, or negative 23 percent of sales in Q3 2022.

John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer, commented on the company's performance, stating,

In this transitional year, we are focused on bringing the benefits of our #1 rated automated insulin delivery system to more people living with diabetes worldwide, providing customer care excellence and advancing our scalability initiatives."

Financial Guidance

Despite the challenges, TNDM reaffirmed its full-year 2023 financial guidance. The company estimates non-GAAP sales to be at least $765 million, with sales inside the United States of at least $575 million and sales outside the United States of at least $190 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be approximately 51 percent.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

TNDM has shown resilience in a transitional year, with a focus on expanding its automated insulin delivery system worldwide. The company's worldwide installed base increased by 11% to approximately 444,000 in-warranty customers compared to the third quarter of 2022. The company also commenced the initial, limited release of Tandem Mobi in the United States and reached the milestone of full U.S. healthcare provider availability of Tandem Source, its second-generation data management application.

Looking ahead, TNDM aims to continue driving the use of automated insulin delivery worldwide through its portfolio of diabetes solutions. The company's reaffirmed financial guidance reflects its commitment to executing against its growth opportunity with efficiency and discipline.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tandem Diabetes Care Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.