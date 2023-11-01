Eventbrite Inc (EB) Reports 21% YoY Revenue Growth for Q3 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Increases by Over 50% YoY

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Eventbrite Inc (EB) reported a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $81.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA grew by more than 50% YoY, achieving an 8% margin in the third quarter.
  • Marketplace-related revenue, including Eventbrite Ads, organizer fees, and subscriptions, grew by 78% quarter-over-quarter.
  • The successful launch of Flex and Pro event pricing plans contributed to the company's growth.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial), a global events marketplace, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $81.5 million. This growth was primarily driven by paid ticket growth and a record revenue take rate.

Financial Highlights

The company's adjusted EBITDA grew by more than 50% YoY, achieving an 8% margin in the third quarter. This significant increase in EBITDA reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and financial management.

Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) also reported a 78% quarter-over-quarter growth in marketplace-related revenue, which includes Eventbrite Ads, organizer fees, and subscriptions. This segment now exceeds 5% of net revenue, indicating a robust diversification of the company's revenue streams.

Operational Highlights

Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) successfully launched its Flex and Pro event pricing plans during the third quarter. These new pricing packages provide social media and email marketing tools to all creators, helping them grow their audiences and accelerate marketplace momentum.

“We’re proud of our strong execution in the third quarter as we achieved record take rate and revenue per ticket. The successful launch of our new pricing packages has unlocked our highly effective suite of powerful marketing tools for all creators, helping grow their audiences like never before, and accelerating our marketplace momentum,” said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) plans to drive further growth through investments in areas like personalization and event discovery. These strategic initiatives aim to leverage the company's scale and trusted consumer brand, further solidifying its position as the world's leading live experiences destination.

Overall, Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial)'s Q3 2023 financial results reflect a strong performance, with significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The successful launch of new pricing plans and the robust growth in marketplace-related revenue highlight the company's ability to innovate and adapt to market needs.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eventbrite Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.