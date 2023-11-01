Sinclair Inc (SBGI) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company meets or exceeds guidance on all key financial metrics

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sinclair Inc (SBGI) reported Q3 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023.
  • The company repurchased approximately $64 million of principal value of debt since early June.
  • Total revenues decreased 9% to $767 million versus $843 million in the prior year period.
  • Net loss attributable to the Company was $46 million versus net income of $21 million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Sinclair Inc (SBGI, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported that it met or exceeded guidance on all key financial metrics and repurchased approximately $64 million of principal value of debt since early June.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter, total revenues decreased 9% to $767 million compared to $843 million in the prior year period. Media revenues also decreased 9% to $758 million versus $836 million in the prior year period. Total advertising revenues of $304 million decreased 19% versus $374 million in the prior year period. Core advertising revenues, which exclude political revenues, were up 2% in the third quarter to $293 million versus $286 million in the prior year period.

CEO Commentary

“Sinclair reported a strong third quarter with revenues exceeding the high-end of our guidance ranges and Adjusted EBITDA exceeding the mid-point of our guidance for the quarter by 40%,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we have repurchased $64 million in face value of our debt through open-market repurchases since the beginning of June at a 24% average discount to par. Our priority remains to strengthen our balance sheet while acting opportunistically when market conditions permit. Year-to-date, political advertising is at record levels for a non-election year, and we expect that trend to continue in the fourth quarter as well as the 2024 Presidential election year. And while we continue to deal with elevated linear subscriber churn levels, Sinclair is well-positioned for the near- and long-term with nearly all of our Big 4 network traditional subscribers up for renewals by the end of 2024.”

Financial Tables

The company's operating income of $37 million, including non-recurring transaction and transition services, implementation, COVID, legal, litigation and regulatory costs ("Adjustments") of $25 million and an adjustment for the loss on deconsolidation of $10 million ("Deconsolidation Loss"), declined versus an operating income of $154 million in the prior year period, which included Adjustments of $4 million. Operating income, when excluding the Adjustments and the Deconsolidation Loss, was $72 million compared to an operating income, excluding the Adjustments, of $158 million in the prior year period.

Company Developments

During the third quarter, Sinclair Inc (SBGI, Financial) reached several agreements to expand and extend its network affiliation and distribution agreements with The CW, DIRECTV, LLC, Comcast, and Paramount. The company also launched The Nest, a new, free over-the-air national broadcast TV network with programming comprised of home-improvement, true-crime, factual reality series, and celebrity driven family shows.

Outlook

For the three months ending December 31, 2023, the company expects to achieve core advertising revenue of $336 to $354 million, political revenue of $25 to $30 million, and total revenues of $760 to $784 million for Local Media, $51 to $52 million for Tennis, and $17 million for Other.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sinclair Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.