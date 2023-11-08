Service Corp International (SCI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Crosses $1 Billion Mark

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Grows 15% Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Service Corp International (SCI) reports Q3 2023 revenue of over $1.0 billion, a $24.1 million increase from Q3 2022.
  • GAAP earnings per share were $0.80, up from $0.76 in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted earnings per share grew 15% to $0.78 compared to $0.68 in Q3 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $227.8 million, up from $182.6 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Service Corp International (SCI, Financial), North America's largest provider of deathcare products and services, released its third-quarter 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023. The company reported a revenue increase of $24.1 million over the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to just over $1.0 billion. The GAAP earnings per share were $0.80, compared to $0.76 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share grew 15% to $0.78 compared to $0.68 in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $122.0 million, slightly up from $120.9 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.80, compared to $0.76 in Q3 2022. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, were $0.78, up from $0.68 in Q3 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $45.2 million to $227.8 million in Q3 2023, compared to $182.6 million in Q3 2022.

CEO Commentary

Today we are proud to announce strong results that meaningfully grew over the prior year despite what continues to be a challenging consumer and interest rate environment. Adjusted earnings per share grew 15% over the prior year third quarter to $0.78. Gross profit grew $23 million primarily driven by higher recognized cemetery preneed revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities also increased $45 million to $228 million primarily due to expected lower cash tax payments offsetting higher cash interest payments." - Tom Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Service Corp International.

Performance Analysis

Despite challenging market conditions, Service Corp International (SCI, Financial) demonstrated resilience with a notable increase in revenue and earnings per share. The company's gross profit grew by $23 million, primarily driven by higher recognized cemetery preneed revenue. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to lower expected cash tax payments and higher operating income, which more than offset higher cash interest payments.

Outlook for 2023

Service Corp International (SCI, Financial) maintains its previously reported outlook for 2023. The company expects diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, to be between $3.40 and $3.60. Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding special items and cash taxes, is expected to be between $920 million and $960 million.

Final Remarks

Service Corp International (SCI, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance despite the challenging market conditions. The company's focus on long-term growth strategy and capital allocation has contributed to the growth in revenue and earnings per share. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Service Corp International for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.