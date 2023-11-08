Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $181 Million

Operating Income Reaches $202 Million, Marking a Significant Improvement

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) reports Q3 net income of $181 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $17 million in Q3 2022.
  • Operating income for Q3 2023 stands at $202 million, compared to $3 million in Q3 2022.
  • Annualized return on average common equity (ROACE) for Q3 2023 is 16.1%, with an annualized operating ROACE of 18.0%.
  • The company's combined ratio improved by 11.6 points to 92.7%.
Article's Main Image

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 1, 2023. The company reported a net income of $181 million, or $2.10 per diluted common share, a significant improvement from a net loss of $17 million, or $(0.20) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. The operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $202 million, or $2.34 per diluted common share, compared to an operating income of $3 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial) reported a net income of $496 million, or $5.77 per diluted common share, and an operating income of $593 million, or $6.90 per diluted common share. The company's annualized return on average common equity (ROACE) stood at 15.4%, with an annualized operating ROACE of 18.4%. The combined ratio improved by 4.7 points to 91.7%.

The company's book value per diluted common share was $51.17, an increase of $4.22, or 9.0%, compared to December 31, 2022. The catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio was 2.9%, a decrease of 6.0 points.

CEO's Commentary

“AXIS delivered another strong quarter as we produced excellent results across multiple measures. The quarter was highlighted by record operating earnings per share on both a third quarter and year-to-date basis. The continued positive momentum in our performance reflects the progress we’ve made in enhancing our integrated underwriting strategy to drive outstanding cycle management, deliver consistent profitable results and generate increased book value per share." - Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS Capital

Underwriting Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, gross premiums written increased by $198 million, or 12%, to $1.9 billion. The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, was 56.3%, a decrease of 0.8 points from the same period in 2022. The combined ratio improved by 11.6 points to 92.7%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, gross premiums written increased by $116 million, or 2%, to $6.6 billion. The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, was 56.1%, an increase of 0.6 points from the same period in 2022. The combined ratio improved by 4.7 points to 91.7%.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, with significant improvements in net income, operating income, and combined ratio. The company's strategic initiatives and disciplined underwriting approach have contributed to these positive results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.